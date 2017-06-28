Tacoma native living pro wrestling dream

Excerpts from Tacoma-born pro wrestler Shane "Swerve" Strickland's first state appearance fighting Cody Rhodes, son of WWE superstar Dusty Rhodes, at Washington Hall in Seattle on Jan. 13, 2017. The DEFY Wrestling circuit will be coming to Tacoma three times this summer including tonight at the Temple Theater.
Courtesy DEFY Wrestling
