911 calls made after Amtrak derailment released

Approximately 150 residents were displaced from the Alder Ridge Senior Apartments in Milton Tuesday evening after a fire tore through the roof. All residents were safely evacuated and there was one minor injury. East Pierce Fire & Rescue was at the scene Wednesday morning cleaning up and assessing damage with facility staff.
Employees are busily stocking shelves with dry goods in preparation for the Jan. 10 grand opening of the new Fred Meyer grocery store in Olympic Towne Center. Store manager Justin Morris offers a behind-the-scenes tour.
How to stop the spread of norovirus, a common food-borne virus also known as the winter vomiting bug or “stomach flu.” The tiny and highly infectious norovirus is the nation’s leading cause of illness and outbreaks from contaminated food. Fresh produce may be contaminated if handled by someone with norovirus. People remain contagious two or more days after the onset of the illness.
The parenting website BabyCenter published its list of most popular baby names for 2017. Many of the top names from 2016 have returned to the list. See if your baby's (or future baby's) name cracked the top 5.
Beware, diners. Here comes Alex Spearman and Cotton Clarke's band of carolers sporting some of the ugliest Christmas sweaters available online. Hopefully you enjoy a little "Jingle Bell Rock" with your entree.
Gig Harbor residents Diane Stefanowicz and Robin Saathoff recently created a clothing line called Girl by RODI wear. The premise of the clothing line focuses on girls being nice to each other, and it's about starting the conversation about it. It's aimed at teenagers and younger mothers.