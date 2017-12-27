More Videos

Milton apartment fire displaces senior residents 1:40

Milton apartment fire displaces senior residents

Pause
Get an early peek at the new Fred Meyer in Gig Harbor 2:14

Get an early peek at the new Fred Meyer in Gig Harbor

Fire rages in downtown Auburn 0:53

Fire rages in downtown Auburn

Yes, Dante Pettis is talking about candy & The Backstreet Boys 1:51

Yes, Dante Pettis is talking about candy & The Backstreet Boys

OC Darrell Bevell on what's wrong with Seahawks' offense 2:09

OC Darrell Bevell on what's wrong with Seahawks' offense

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:50

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:30

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

Two teens shot behind King County Aquatic Center 0:28

Two teens shot behind King County Aquatic Center

How to wash fruits and vegetables to prevent norovirus 1:21

How to wash fruits and vegetables to prevent norovirus

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 2:17

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting

  • 911 calls made after Amtrak derailment released

    Emergency calls made after the devastating Amtrak derailment in Washington state, captures chaotic scene.

911 calls made after Amtrak derailment released

Emergency calls made after the devastating Amtrak derailment in Washington state, captures chaotic scene.
South Sound 911 Dispatch/Corban Rakestraw/AP
Milton apartment fire displaces senior residents

Local

Milton apartment fire displaces senior residents

Approximately 150 residents were displaced from the Alder Ridge Senior Apartments in Milton Tuesday evening after a fire tore through the roof. All residents were safely evacuated and there was one minor injury. East Pierce Fire & Rescue was at the scene Wednesday morning cleaning up and assessing damage with facility staff.

How to wash fruits and vegetables to prevent norovirus

Local

How to wash fruits and vegetables to prevent norovirus

How to stop the spread of norovirus, a common food-borne virus also known as the winter vomiting bug or “stomach flu.” The tiny and highly infectious norovirus is the nation’s leading cause of illness and outbreaks from contaminated food. Fresh produce may be contaminated if handled by someone with norovirus. People remain contagious two or more days after the onset of the illness.

Top baby names of 2017

Entertainment

Top baby names of 2017

The parenting website BabyCenter published its list of most popular baby names for 2017. Many of the top names from 2016 have returned to the list. See if your baby's (or future baby's) name cracked the top 5.