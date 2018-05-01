People in green masks dance as band plays anti-government, anti-police chantey at May Day gathering

Several people, many of whom wore green masks, gathered at Sylvester Park in downtown Olympia on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The peaceful assembly wrapped up just after 7 p.m. with a band playing a song with anti-government and anti-police messages.
Lauren Smith and Joshua Bessex lsmith@theolympian.com
How DNA evidence works

DNA evidence led to the arrest of the Golden State Killer. Learn more about this powerful crime-fighting tool for finding and convicting perpetrators.

75-year Key Peninsula pharmacist tackles would-be burglar

A 75-year-old pharmacist tackled a man attempting to leave the Cost Less Pharmacy Saturday on the Key Peninsula after he stole bottles of cough syrup containing codeine. Several customers "dog piled" on top of the would-be burglar and held him down.

Catching speeding drivers from the sky

The Washington State Patrol Aviation Section uses a Cessna 206 equipped with specialized camera equipment to provide aerial traffic enforcement support on Interstate 90 on June 23-25, 2017.

Puyallup hospital addresses hepatitis C scare

Chris Bredeson, left, Good Samaritan Hospital president and COO, and Dr. David Bachman, chief medical officer for the Puyallup hospital, address concerns over a former nurse who tested positive for hepatitis C and possibly infected two patients.

Timelapse shows Kilauea lava lake overflow

A lava lake at the summit of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has now overflowed into the Halema‘uma‘u crater to cover two-thirds of its floor. A timelapse from the US Geological Survey shows 24 hours of activity between April 25-26.