Diverging Diamond Interchange coming to Lacey

WSDOT will build the state’s first diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) at I-5 and State Route 510 in Lacey in 2018. DDI’s are a proven way to move more people and reduce the potential for collisions by reducing conflict points.
Several people, many of whom wore green masks, gathered at Sylvester Park in downtown Olympia on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The peaceful assembly wrapped up just after 7 p.m. with a band playing a song with anti-government and anti-police messages.
A 75-year-old pharmacist tackled a man attempting to leave the Cost Less Pharmacy Saturday on the Key Peninsula after he stole bottles of cough syrup containing codeine. Several customers "dog piled" on top of the would-be burglar and held him down.
Chris Bredeson, left, Good Samaritan Hospital president and COO, and Dr. David Bachman, chief medical officer for the Puyallup hospital, address concerns over a former nurse who tested positive for hepatitis C and possibly infected two patients.
A lava lake at the summit of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has now overflowed into the Halema‘uma‘u crater to cover two-thirds of its floor. A timelapse from the US Geological Survey shows 24 hours of activity between April 25-26.