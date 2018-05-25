Update: Two injured in helicopter crash at Olympia airport

Two people were on board a helicopter that crashed while taking off at Olympia Regional Airport in Tumwater on Friday, according to officials in Tumwater.
Police and fire crews responded to the crash shortly after 9:40 a.m.
A helicopter from NW Helicopters had just taken off on a test flight when it experienced a mechanical issue, according to Ann Cook, the city of Tumwater's communications manager.
The helicopter crashed at the southern end of the airport.
Two people were taken to local hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Cook.
The Port of Olympia tweeted airport operations were not interrupted.
Comments