You going to buy something? If not, get ready to pay to park at Point Ruston

Starting Monday, Point Ruston will start charging $2 an hour for parking in its garage or outdoors.

The development's vendors will validate parking for their customers, but stay too long without buying something, you'll have to pay.

Earlier this year, Point Ruston announced it would start charging for parking and hired Republic Parking Northwest to manage its parking spaces, about 1,000 in all.

To get the free parking, customers should write down or take a photo of their license plates. The plate will be used to track how long a customer parks at the development. Vendors can type in the license plate number to credit customers for parking after a purchase.

The 97-acre waterfront development includes apartments, condominiums, a new luxury theater and dozens of shops and restaurants. A Silver Cloud Hotel is finally rising from the ground after being planned there for over a decade.

Parking on the street, outside of the garage, has a two-hour limit. Those who park in the garage can stay longer, according to Point Ruston.





Businesses have different validation times and minimum purchases. When asked for details, a spokesman would not elaborate. If you park there without paying, there could be a fine, but Point Ruston also did not elaborate when asked.

Customers who frequent multiple businesses can get parking validated at each, but validations do not stack. Only the most recent validation will be used to calculate how long a customer has until they have to buy something else or pay to park.

Republic Parking is using a license plate recognition system to monitor parking, said Ron Clark, operations manager with Republic Parking Northwest. The system takes photos of license plates and compares them to a database. With that information it can tell how long a car has been parked.

"This is the first LPR car that Republic Parking is using in the Western United States," Clark said. "This has been a bit of a learning process for us."





Data collected by the system is maintained in Republic Parking's system, and old data is eventually overwritten. It is not sold to a third party, he said.