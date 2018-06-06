Mysterious truck explosion rocks Federal Way neighborhood

A pickup truck parked in a Federal Way neighborhood exploded Tuesday evening, starting a small fire. A suspect was arrested and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are working with police to determine the cause.
KIRO 7 News Aggregated by Drew Perine
Kid beats firefighter on gearing up the fastest

Young Noah stopped by the Panama City Beach Fire Rescue station in Florida and challenged one of their firefighters to see who could compete the bunker gear challenge – putting on turnout gear – the fastest. The young man won not once, but twice.