Mysterious truck explosion rocks Federal Way neighborhood
A pickup truck parked in a Federal Way neighborhood exploded Tuesday evening, starting a small fire. A suspect was arrested and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are working with police to determine the cause.
On June 6, 1944, the United States and its allies stormed the Normandy beaches, overcoming entrenched Germany opposition and ultimately establishing a position from which to launch a final conquest of the European continent and end the war.
Young Noah stopped by the Panama City Beach Fire Rescue station in Florida and challenged one of their firefighters to see who could compete the bunker gear challenge – putting on turnout gear – the fastest. The young man won not once, but twice.
A Fort Worth woman left a message on her doormat to hide packages from her husband for an Amazon deliveryman. Her video camera captured the Amazon worker trying to find the perfect spot to stash the package.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responds to reporters' questions concerning President Donald Trump's comments that he has the right to pardon himself, repeatedly saying that he had done nothing wrong.