South Sound Business People

▪ Brent Wilson has joined Architects Rasmussen Triebelhorn, in Tacoma, as a job captain. He is an AEC industry drafting and design professional with a history in the fields of design, development, construction and education. Wilson has experience on various project types including educational, new construction, tenant improvement and residential projects and is proficient in CAD and Revit, and is a Revit Certified Professional. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Las Vegas.
▪ South Puget Sound Business and Professional Women recently announced its new board executive and members as follows:
Executive committee president, Bonnie O’Leary; vice president/president elect, Lisa Doyle; treasurer, Ondrea Nelson; secretary, Lisa Lippert. Board members: Suzie Conine, Dawn Veraldo, Cindy Worden, Carol Colvin, Judy Johnson-Keyt, Peggy Lusk, Gracemarie Peters and Fralisa McFall.
The Business and Professional Women promotes equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education and information. The South Puget Sound chapter meets the first Wednesday of every month at 6 p.m. at La Quinta Inn & Suites, Tacoma.
