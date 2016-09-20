Business

September 20, 2016 5:28 PM

Learn how to earn government contracts for your business at this Pierce County forum

By Kate Martin

kmartin@thenewstribune.com

Business owners looking to win government contracts will have a chance to learn more at the Greater Pierce County Purchasing Forum on Oct. 6.

The event, 8 a.m.-noon at Clover Park Technical College’s McGavick Conference Center in Lakewood, will include tutorials on how to register and compete for contracts with federal, state and local government agencies.

A guest speaker from the federal General Services Administration’s Northwest/Arctic Region, regional administrator George Northcroft, will share his experiences.

Participants can meet one-on-one with purchasing agents at more than a dozen federal, state and local government agencies, and network with other Pierce County business owners.

Those interested can register online or contact Hans Kueck at 253-798-2335 or hkueck@co.pierce.wa.us.

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

Tacoma councilman says fossil fuel exports don't belong at Port of Tacoma

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos