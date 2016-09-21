August container traffic strong at Northwest Seaport Alliance, but Hanjin bankruptcy looms

Container traffic through Northwest Seaport Alliance harbors saw its highest August volumes since 2012, up 5.5 percent compared with last year.
Total container traffic through August this year is flat compared with the same time period in 2015, according to a news release from the Northwest Seaport Alliance.
Full container traffic from the start of the year through the end of August, however, is doing much better. Full imports are up 3 percent this year compared with last year. Exports year to date are up 13 percent, according to the alliance.
The seaport alliance formed a little more than a year ago as a partnership between the Port of Tacoma, called south harbor, and the Port of Seattle, the north harbor. The alliance manages cargo business for both ports.
Though August, container volumes were healthy, but South Korean shipping line Hanjin declared bankruptcy on Aug. 31. Hanjin cargo is handled at Seattle’s Terminal 46, and in Tacoma’s Husky and Olympic container terminals. However, Hanjin ships call only at Terminal 46.
The Hanjin Scarlet was scheduled to arrive at Terminal 46 on Sept. 3. However, the ship was anchored outside of Prince Rupert after the Canadian port refused entry, according to alliance spokeswoman Tara Mattina earlier this month.
Among other data released this week:
▪ Break bulk cargo was down 28.7 percent for the month of August compared with last year.
▪ Auto shipping is down 5.7 percent, to 177,001 units.
▪ Log exports are down 48.2 percent compared with last year, to 92,840 metric tons, due to competition from New Zealand and a cooling China market.
▪ Petroleum traffic was down 18.7 percent.
▪ Molasses was down 9.9 percent.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
Comments