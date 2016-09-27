Naccarato Network aims to promote local business and talent

2:08 The Coffin Maker of Vashon Island Pause

3:38 Graham man's castle for sale – swords, crossbows and armor included

2:10 Bringing the comforts of home to a hospital birth center

2:06 Centeris opens massive data center on South Hill

1:04 VIDEO: New FedEx Ground facility opens in Fife

1:22 VIDEO: Tacoma teen biz wiz wins national award

0:41 VIDEO: Arthur West serves complaint to Tacoma port commission

2:22 VIDEO: Tacoma's RedQuarry which offers investment advice and strategies to the investment industry

2:27 VIDEO: Port of Tacoma, business groups sue to stop water initiatives

1:00 VIDEO: 2016 Tacoma Economic Development Showcase