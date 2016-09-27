Naccarato Network aims to promote local business and talent

Nic Naccarato, grandson of Stan Naccarato, has started a marketing, talent management and design firm aimed at helping local businesses thrive.
Stan Naccarato was known for saving Tacoma’s Triple-A baseball team and his strong community support, died in May at age 88.
Nic Naccarato, 29, formed the Naccarato Network on Sept. 11 to honor his grandfather’s legacy as a strong community booster.
“I can honor him as best as I can by continuing to work for opportunity to share with local small business and the community,” Naccarato wrote in a news release.
Businesses thrive if they use teamwork and community connections to promote their brands, he wrote in an email. The company website said the Naccarato Network markets the skills of artists, professionals and other clients within its network of other businesses.
“You won’t get very far if you go up to all your friends with your hand out, so I choose instead to approach them with something to offer,” Naccarato wrote in the release. “When the cause is good, the wins build confidence, with it a track record of success.”
The Naccarato Network is currently advising Momentum Partners’ Springbrook Apartments, a $36.5 million “upscale affordable housing development” in Lakewood, according to the release.
For more information, log on to marketingtacoma.com or call 253-237-3808.
