South Sound Business People

Rush Commercial Construction in Gig Harbor, has recently announced leadership changes. Lee Kilcup is the new lead for the company and Paul Garlock is the operations manager.
Kilcup, previously president and CEO of GLY Construction, will work with Garlock, who has 41 years’ experience in the construction industry, managing the staff to deliver projects, analyze systems and procedures to make the firm more efficient. Ruch will target projects including senior housing and assisted-living housing, medical, office and tenant improvement with a continuation in multifamily and mixed use projects.
▪ Cara Ritchie has recently been named general manager at Simon Tacoma Mall. She will be responsible for local leasing, tenant relations, building operations, security and marketing efforts. Additionally, she will act as a key liaison with various community partners and strategic organizations. Previously she worked at the College Mall in Bloomington, Indiana, at Simon’s corporate offices, assistant manager at Lenox Square in Atlanta and general manager at ABQ Uptown in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
▪ Pilkey-Hopping & Ekberg Inc. in Tacoma was recently named a 2016 Best Practices Agency by the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America. Agencies are awarded the designation every three years based on a comprehensive nomination and qualifying process. Of more than 1,800 agencies nominated, 254 qualified for the designation.
