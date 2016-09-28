7 local businesses win Chamber spotlight awards

Seven businesses were honored at the annual Spotlight on Business Awards, presented by the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce.
The gathering honored businesses among its members who have set the standard for exemplary business practices. Dozens arrived at the business luncheon Wednesday at Tin Can Alley on East G Street in Tacoma’s Dome District.
Winners were selected based on staying power, growth in employees, evidence of contributions to community projects, how innovative the product or service is and response to adversity.
The winners are:
▪ Veteran-Owned Business Award: Home Instead Senior Care.
▪ Minority-Owned Business Award: Executive Massage.
▪ Nonprofit Organization Award: HopeSparks.
▪ Small Business Award: Heritage Distilling Co.
▪ Medium Business Award: South Sound Magazine.
▪ Large Business Award: Cascade Park Communities.
▪ Business Supporter of the Military presented by Harborstone Credit Union: Boots to Shoes Foundation.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
Comments