Goodwill regional CEO Hayes, who expanded job training, to retire by end of year

Terry Hayes, president and CEO of Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region, announced last week that she will retire at the end of the year after 15 years of service.
She was hired in 2001 as the nonprofit’s president and CEO. That year, Goodwill served 1,200 people with job training services, which mainly included its network of 14 stores.
This year, more than 10,000 unemployed people will receive training at four education campuses and two satellite offices in office work, culinary, construction, warehouse and other trades.
Since Hayes started, Goodwill has expanded to 37 retail stores, including three boutiques and three outlets. Goodwill now also has an online sales operation, a recycle and salvage business, a landscaping and contract business and a catering operation.
“One of Terry’s greatest contributions has been the regionalization of our mission services for the unemployed,” said Goodwill board chairman C.W. Herchold in a news release. A search committee has been formed to recruit a new leader.
Since Hayes started, Goodwill has attracted more than $80 million in government grants, foundation grants and individual donations for job training services. She also ran the organization’s first capital campaign since 1965 to build the Milgard Work Opportunity Center, which serves 7,500 Tacoma residents each year with career training and job placement.
The nonprofit serves people in 15 counties, including most of the Olympic Peninsula, roughly from Pierce County to Longview, and from north of Yakima to the Columbia River.
