Man who said virus resulted in child porn download sentenced

A central Pennsylvania man who said — among other defenses — a computer virus resulted in child pornography being downloaded has been sentenced to 25 to 50 years in state prison.
Authorities in Lancaster County say 47-year-old Todd Atkinson of Ephrata was sentenced last week after he was convicted in April of having more than 500 child pornography images and several videos on multiple drives.
The images had been discovered on a USB drive and hard drive used at his wife's business.
Atkinson was previously convicted of indecent assault of a 6-year-old girl in 2011.
Prosecutors say he had been in sex offender treatment for that offense when he accessed the child pornography images that resulted in his latest conviction.
Records indicate Atkinson has been jailed since December 2014.
