Where the gas bargains are this week

Gas is slightly cheaper this week, but still higher than this time last year.
According to Monday’s weekly price review from GasBuddy, prices in the area are 0.6 cents a gallon lower than the previous week, but 17 cents higher than this time last year and nearly a dime more than a month ago.
The average price in Tacoma on Monday was $2.718 a gallon, according to tacomagasprices.com. The 76 station at 728 E. Meridian and the Tahoma station at 208 Norpoint Way NE were at the top of the lowest price list at $2.39 a gallon.
In Olympia, two Arco stations on Martin Way East and the Steamboat Trading Post on Sexton Drive Northwest had the lowest price at $2.49 a gallon, according to washingtongasprices.com.
“Gasoline prices quickly reacted to news last week that OPEC had come to a decision regarding cutting back oil production,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy in Monday’s news release. “Oil prices surged on the news, which fueled gas prices to jump as well, but several days after the news broke, there’s reason to doubt OPEC’s sincerity of a possible production cut.”
