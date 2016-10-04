Learn about Tacoma’s new minority business center at an open house Oct. 12

The city of Tacoma has opened an office to help area minority businesses get technical assistance and access to business development services.
There will be an open house for the Minority Business Development Agency Business Center from 11 a.m. to noon, Oct. 12, in the first-floor council chambers in the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market St. Those who attend can meet business center staff and learn about the services available.
“I’m excited to have the MBDA business center open and operational right here in Tacoma, and I strongly encourage all minority-owned firms in the area to take advantage of these unique services to help them expand throughout the region or even on a national scale,” said Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland in a press release.
The center’s services will include information about government contracts, business consulting, access to experts and funding assistance.
In May the city announced it had won a $1.5 million U.S. Department of Commerce grant to support the business center.
For more information about the business center, visit mbda.gov/businesscenters/tacoma. The business center is located in room 808 of the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market St. Visit the security desk to get a pass to use the elevator.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
