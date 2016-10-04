Is Forever 21 coming back to the Tacoma Mall?

Forever 21 could return to the Tacoma Mall, according to documents filed with the city of Tacoma last month.
The Tacoma Mall plans to modify a service corridor and relocate an electrical panel in preparation for the fast-fashion retailer’s return, documents say.
Forever 21 did not respond to a request for comment. Mall spokeswoman Stephanie Kirk said she couldn’t comment about the lease.
Forever 21 closed in July and 70 people were laid off. At the time, the company said it planned to relocate to a 15,000-square-foot space at the end of 2016. Forever 21's website says its average store size is 38,000 square feet.
In June, Dick’s Sporting Goods announced it would open in Forever 21’s former space. Dick’s plans to open in fall 2017.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
Comments