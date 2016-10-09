South Sound Business People

▪ Nate Angelo, managing partner, Matt Keefe, senior financial adviser, and Patrick Nolan, tax accountant have joined Columbia River Advisors in Tacoma.
Angelo has 15 years of experience serving both institutions and individuals. He will prove advice, thought leadership and investment solutions to clients.
Keefe has 10 years’ experience working at Russell Investments and more than 16 years’ industry experience.
As a tax accountant, Nolan, a CPA, will focus on helping clients with complex tax situations, optimizing portfolios and retirement distributions. He will also assist with asset location insights.
▪ Dr. Bradley Kirschner has joined Pediatrics Northwest in Tacoma. He practices general pediatrics and will see patients at the James Center office in Tacoma. Originally from Vashon Island, Kirschner attended Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, completed his residency at the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, then worked for a primary care practice associated with the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin until returning to the local area this year.
▪ Mary Briles has joined Franke Tobey Jones in Tacoma as director of clinical services. She will oversee the assisted living, skilled nursing and memory care communities. Briles is a registered nurse originally from Canada and has nearly 30 years of international executive experience. She has been the president of End-of-Life Coalitions and has influenced the direction of countless hospice and home care programs, including long-term care operations in communities in Canada and the United States.
▪ Ian Hartley, managing partner with Westgate Capital Consultants in Tacoma, was recently named one of the 401 Top Retirement Advisors by the Financial Times, Ignites Research and Broadridge Financial Solutions.
The elite list features advisors specializing in deferred compensation plans including 401(k) pensions. Professionals were recognized based on seven factors: retirement assets under management, growth rate of retirement business, participation rate, years of experience, specialization, industry certifications and compliance record.
Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer
