Investigators analyze data recorder from NJ train crash

In this photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), James Southworth, Investigator-in-Charge for the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation, is handed the lead car’s video recorder in an anti-static bag from NTSB investigator Michael Hiller, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, in Hobokon, N.J. Federal investigators recovered a data recorder, video recorder and the engineer's cellphone Tuesday from the commuter train that crashed into a New Jersey rail station last week. The items were sent to an agency lab for analysis.
NTSB via AP
N.J. Transit Police Det. Laquan Hudson
NTSB via AP
N.J. Transit Police Det. Laquan Hudson
NTSB via AP
N.J. Transit Police Det. Laquan Hudson
In this photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), National Transportation Safety Board engineer William Tuccio removes the event recorder memory board and video recorder hard drive, recovered from N.J. Transit’s Pascack Valley Line train No. 1614 lead car, from protective cases after the items arrived at an NTSB laboratory, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, in Washington. Federal investigators recovered a data recorder, video recorder and the engineer's cellphone Tuesday from the commuter train that crashed into a New Jersey rail station last week. The items arrived at the lab for analysis.
NTSB via AP
Chris O’Neil
NTSB via AP
Chris O’Neil
In this photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the video recorder hard drive, recovered from N.J. Transit’s Pascack Valley Line train No. 1614 lead car, is displayed at an NTSB laboratory, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, in Washington. Federal investigators recovered a data recorder, video recorder and the engineer's cellphone Tuesday from the commuter train that crashed into a New Jersey rail station last week. The items arrived at the lab for analysis.
NTSB via AP
Chris O’Neil
In this photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the event recorder memory board, recovered from N.J. Transit’s Pascack Valley Line train No. 1614 lead car, is displayed at an NTSB laboratory, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, in Washington. Federal investigators recovered a data recorder, video recorder and the engineer's cellphone Tuesday from the commuter train that crashed into a New Jersey rail station last week. The items arrived at the lab for analysis.
NTSB via AP
Chris O’Neil
NTSB lead railroad investigator Jim Southworth, right, answers questions with investigator Michael Hiller, left, during a news conference on Pier A, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016 in Hoboken, N.J. Federal investigators estimate a commuter train was traveling two to three times the 10 mph speed limit when it slammed into a New Jersey rail station last week, a U.S. official told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The Record via AP
Danielle Parhizkaran
