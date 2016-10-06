Need work? Auburn hiring event to include 70 area companies

Companies seeking seasonal and full-time workers will take part in a job fair in Auburn on Oct. 21. The event also will include products and services available by local and regional companies.
The event, held 3-7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Auburn Community and Event Center, 910 Ninth St. SE., will include more than 70 businesses from around the region looking for employees.
Called the Spirit of Hiring Business Expo, the event is sponsored by WorkSource Auburn, the city of Auburn and the Auburn Area Chamber of Commerce.
Companies interested in registering for the event should call 253-833-0700 by Oct. 14.
The expo is free to attend. People can preregister for the event online.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
