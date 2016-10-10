More high school grads shy away from four-year colleges

PITTSBURGH - High school students have become so mindful of financial planning for college in recent years that many who are academically eligible to attend a traditional four-year college are choosing to minimize their cost by enrolling in two-year community colleges instead.
"I've been a guidance counselor for 12 years now and there is absolutely a growing trend where students are much more financially responsible," said Matt Anselmino, a guidance counselor at Shaler Area High School in Pittsburgh. "Students are asking themselves if the investment in a traditional four-year education is going to outweigh the debt they incur."
For last year's graduating class at Shaler, the most popular choice for higher education among its 380 grads was an area community college, Anselmino said.
With Americans owing $1.3 trillion in student loan debt spread out among 43 million borrowers, the issue of reducing college-related debt became a lightning rod topic early in this election cycle that helped drive Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' popularity among millennial voters.
The rising cost of college and the likelihood of being burdened with debt is causing more students to take a closer look at how they could benefit from community college or a trade school education, according to a report by the Washington, D.C.-based College Savings Foundation.
Nearly one third - 28 percent - of parents interviewed by the foundation earlier this year said their high school children had considered not attending college, with the leading reason being that they did not want student debt.
In 2015, 17 percent of parents had said their students were shying away from four-year colleges.
"Interestingly, parents and students are looking at alternative strategies to simply attending a single four-year institution straight out of high school," said Mary Morris, chairman of the College Savings Foundation and CEO of Virginia 529 in Richmond, Va. The CSF is a nonprofit organization that helps families reach their education savings goals by working with policymakers and financial services executives to support education saving programs.
"We find more people are focused on lifelong learning, not just earning a four-year degree," Morris said. "They want a high-quality certificate, such as a six-month training course right out of college that allows them to do some type of technical job in fields like optics or computers."
Morris said community colleges are driving innovation in higher education because they are in contact with employers in their areas and developing programs that meet industry needs.
According to the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, the projected cost of attending college for one year in the year 2030 will be $40,000 to $60,000 for a four year public college and $92,000 to $130,000 for a private college. According to the College Board, the average cost of a community college in 2016 is $3,440 compared to attending a four-year private college this year, which averages $32,410.
However, the payoff for a college education has historically been worth the trouble of attaining it. The U.S. Department of Education reports the median earnings of a bachelor's degree holder is $56,700 a year or $2.3 million over a lifetime, which is 31 percent higher than workers will earn with an associates degree and 74 percent higher than those with just a high school diploma.
The College Savings Foundation found top ranked strategies that families plan to use to help reduce the cost of higher education were to attend community college and then transfer to a four-year college, and to attend a state school rather than a private college. Among students who had to change their higher education choice due to costs, 65 percent are choosing community college and 21 percent are choosing a vocational or career school.
Maureen Shaw, a middle school and high school counselor in the Clairton School District outside Pittsburgh, said the cost is always a factor in the decision-making of the students she works with.
"A four-year college degree seems to have always been the prize students shoot for. However, we are trying to present the students with other options to show that attending a four-year institution isn't the only path for them to succeed in life," said Shaw, who was recently named high school counselor of the year for the state of Pennsylvania.
"We have them look at projected job outlook and we are finding there is a huge need for occupations that only require a two-year degree or certification, such as physical therapy assistant, engineering technician or radiology technician," she said.
"We want students to look at where their strengths lie, job availability factors, living wages and consider all those things in their career development path."
Shaw said 33 percent of last year's graduating class at Clairton High School attended two-year colleges and 15 percent reported attending four-year college. The rest were either undecided or did not report their status.
Morris of the College Savings Foundation said about one-third of parents of high school students and about one-third of the students themselves are saving for higher education in 529 plans, which are education savings plans operated by state or educational institutions which have tax advantages that help families set aside money for college.
However, 44 percent of parents still plan to borrow for their children's education. While three quarters of students are worried about paying back loans, 71 percent said they would borrow money for college.
The College Savings Foundation survey also showed that 25 percent of the parents of high school students are still paying off their own student loan debt.
Comments