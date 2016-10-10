County treasurer charged after embezzlement investigation

A former county treasurer suspected of embezzling tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars is now facing criminal charges.
The Spectrum of St. George reported Monday (http://bit.ly/2e3Da7r) that 52-year-old Georgia Baca has been charged with four felony counts of misusing public funds.
The charges say the ex-Kane County treasurer took a total of $33,600 over the last two years from property tax and justice court funds.
County commissioners have said Baca was transferring money to personal accounts on a weekly basis. Kane County Commissioner Dirk Clayson told the newspaper in March that officials knew she was at least $18,000 in debt, but never thought she'd take public money.
Baca was first elected a decade ago and resigned earlier this year after the allegations became public.
Her lawyer did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
