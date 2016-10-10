CHI Franciscan Health opens two new clinics in Lakewood

CHI Franciscan Health has opened two new clinics in Lakewood.
Franciscan Medical Clinic on Gravelly Lake Drive offers primary care, including digital X-ray and laboratory services. It also has opened an urgent care clinic, called Franciscan Prompt Care, at the same address. It provides walk-in care for minor injuries and illnesses seven days a week.
Both clinics are at 9537 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Suite E10, in Lakewood. Franciscan Medical Clinic-Lakewood is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Franciscan Prompt Care-Lakewood is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The phone number for both clinics is 253-984-2000.
