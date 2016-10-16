South Sound Business People

▪ Laura Peaslee has been named audit supervisor for Johnson, Stone & Pagano in Fircrest. She practices in external audit and assurance services for various for-profit, nonprofit, governmental and professional service entities. She has extensive experience auditing nonprofit and local governments subject to federal and state single audit requirements. Peaslee earned a bachelor’s degree from Millikin University.
▪ Linda Shupack has been named senior audit manager for The Doty Group of Tacoma. Her areas of expertise include financial audits, reviews and other attest services, focusing primarily on serving small to medium-sized businesses and nonprofit organizations. Shupack has more than 20 years of public accounting experience. She received her bachelor’s degree from Northern Arizona University and a MBA from the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University.
▪ Sarah Gray has joined The Doty Group of Tacoma as an administrative assistant. Previously she was an accounting administrator for a resort in St. Louis and has eight years of assorted administrative experience. Gray received her bachelor’s degree from Baker University.
▪ Stephen Shelton, after 30 years as a Pierce County deputy prosecuting attorney, has joined his brother’s law firm, Stuart E. Shelton Injury Law in Lacey. He was Auburn city attorney, judge of the Puyallup Municipal Court serving on the bench for 19 years and judge for Sumner and Ruston. Sheton’s experience as an arbitrator and mediator in in several areas of law also routinely advises firm members on litigation tactics and strategy.
▪ Eric Shelton has been named associate attorney with his father’s law firm, Stuart E. Shelton Injury Law in Lacey. He has been working at the firm since 2015 after working for a firm in Seattle. He has experience representing at-fault drivers and employers in auto trauma cases and physicians in medical malpractice/wrongful death matters. Shelton also worked as a King County prosecutor. He is a member of the Washington State Association for Justice. Shelton received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Redland and his law degree from Seattle School of Law.
▪ Elizabeth Chilson has been named regional general agent with American Income Life-Altig in Tacoma. She is responsible for office management, recruitment, leadership development and sales strategy in the Tacoma office. Chilson received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Phoenix.
▪ Levi Porto also was named regional general agent with American Income Life-Altig in Tacoma. He also will be responsible for office management, recruitment, leadership development and sales strategy in the Tacoma office. Porto joined American Income Live-Altig when he was 19 years old at the Spokane office and has been promoted twice since joining the firm.
Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer
The News Tribune publishes hires and promotions at the professional and management levels. It recognizes honors at the state or national level awarded by independent professional or trade associations and appointments to corporate or civic boards. To submit information go to thenewstribune.com/business, go to People In Business and select Add an announcement. All submissions become the property of The News Tribune and may be published in any form.
Comments