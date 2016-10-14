Microsoft head of global trade encourages businesses to mentor next generation of innovators

The World Trade Center Tacoma honored area companies for their excellence in international trade Thursday at the 23rd annual Globe Awards gala at the Landmark Convention Center.
They also heard how to continue to compete in a global economy from the keynote speaker, Microsoft’s director of global trade Kevin Pinel.
“Push those in the coming generations to continue to drive excellence in trade,” Pinel told the group. “They are the ones who, in the not too distant future, will run your companies, innovate new products, redesign service models and create the technology that will change the world.”
Award recipients Thursday night were:
▪ The Globe Award: Orion Industries in Auburn, a Boeing supplier. The company trains disadvantaged workers for living-wage jobs in aerospace and office environments.
▪ Service Provider of the Year Award: Green Worldwide Shipping, for setting the highest standard for customer service in the logistics industry.
▪ Marco Polo Award: Hilleberg The Tentmaker in Redmond manufactures high-end expedition tents in Estonia, imports and later exports them to 15 countries around the Pacific Rim.
