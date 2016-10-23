South Sound Business People

▪ Chelsea Miller has joined the Tacoma law firm of McKinley Irvin as an attorney. She represents clients in family law matters, including divorce, child custody and support, modifications, relocation and military family law.
Miller received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida and her law degree from Stetson University College of Law. Previously she was a family law paralegal and personnel officer in the Army National Guard. Miller also is an accredited attorney through the Department of Veteran’s Affairs.
▪ Ron Nerio has also joined McKinley Irvin as an attorney. He has experience in family law as a private attorney, and as a government child support attorney and Superior Court family law facilitator. He also is experienced in high-conflict divorce and child custody matters.
Nerio received his bachelor’s degree from the University of California-Irvine, a master’s degree from California State University-Fullerton, and a law degree from Golden Gate Law School.
▪ Janelle Chase Fazio has joined Gordon Thomas Honeywell in Tacoma as a lawyer. She focuses her practice on civil rights, employment law, consumer protection, immigration and criminal appellate defense. Fazio is a certified Spanish interpreter and donates her services to the legal and social-services system. She received her bachelor’s degree from Mills College and her law degree from the University of Washington School of Law.
She previously was a law clerk for the Office of the Attorney General, Labor & Industries and was a legal assistant at Terrell Marshall Daudt & Willie in Seattle.
▪ Robert Wilke has also come to Gordon Thomas Honeywell in Tacoma as a lawyer as a member of the litigation practice group. He is particularly interested in pre-litigation counseling and works with clients to reduce the risk of future disputes and counsels them about compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.
Wilke received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington and his law degree at Seattle University School of Law. Previously he was a judicial law clerk to Charles Johnson at the Washington State Supreme Court.
▪ Daniel Baris also joins Gordon Thomas Honeywell as a lawyer in the litigation group. He is focused on employment law and related litigation in addition to plaintiff's medical malpractice. Baris received his law degree at the Indiana University Maurer School of Law. He was a law clerk for James L. Robart, U.S. District judge, Western District of Washington Seattle.
Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer
The News Tribune publishes hires and promotions at the professional and management levels. It recognizes honors at the state or national level awarded by independent professional or trade associations and appointments to corporate or civic boards. Submit information at thenewstribune.com/business, go to People In Business and select Add an announcement. All submissions become the property of The News Tribune and may be published in any form.
Comments