Chamber luncheon to feature Combat Flip Flops co-founder

The annual meeting for the Tacoma Pierce County Chamber will feature a speaker familiar with operating in the face of adversity.
Ex-Army Ranger Matthew “Griff” Griffin left the military a decade ago after three tours in Afghanistan. Since then, he co-founded Combat Flip Flops, which is based in Issaquah.
Griffin and business partner Donald Lee served together in Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment. They launched their business in 2011 with Griffin’s brother-in-law, Andy Sewrey, hoping to sell sandals made in Afghanistan.
The company now sells footwear made in Colombia and scarves from Afghanistan. Jewelry is made from melted-down bombs dropped on Laos decades ago.
Griffin will address chamber members Tuesday at the group’s annual luncheon.
The annual meeting will be from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hotel Murano, 1320 Broadway, Tacoma. Tickets are $80 for chamber members or $100 for nonmembers. Prices rise to $90 and $120 respectively the day of the event.
