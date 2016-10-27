Business

October 27, 2016 11:10 AM

Columbia Bank enjoys another positive quarter

By Kate Martin

Tacoma-based Columbia Bank saw another positive quarter with record new-loan production and the bank’s 11th consecutive quarter for a special dividend payout.

Columbia Bank released its third-quarter earnings Thursday.

“Our bankers delivered another impressive quarter of record loan production while maintaining good portfolio diversification,” said Columbia President and CEO Melanie Dressel in a news release.

Results included:

▪  Net income of $27.5 million with diluted earnings per common share of 47 cents.

▪  New-loan production for the quarter totaled $375.3 million.

▪  Deposits increased $384.6 million during the quarter, resulting in growth of 10 percent from the same quarter last year.

▪  Columbia’s board approved a quarterly cash dividend of 20 cents per common share, and a special cash dividend of 19 cents per common share.

Kate Martin: @KateReports

