Juneau looks to secure funding for officer body cameras

Juneau is still working to acquire funding needed to outfit the city's police officers with body cameras.
The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2epzoED ) that the U.S. Department of Justice awarded the department with a $25,000 grant to help purchase 40 body cameras. But in order to secure the funds, the city must put up nearly $27,000 on its own.
The police department can cover about $7,000 of the total, but is asking the Juneau Assembly to appropriate the remainder in asset forfeiture funds.
The Assembly will decide on the proposal next week.
Even if the Assembly approves the funds, police Chief Bryce Johnson says the department would still need about another year to determine the model of camera it wants to use and to strengthen its body camera policy.
