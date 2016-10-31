See whose gas is cheapest this week

Local drivers saw another small price dip last week in gas prices.
According to fuel-price monitoring service GasBuddy, prices in the area dropped a little over a penny in the past week. The average price Tuesday in Tacoma was $2.73 a gallon, according to tacomagasprices.com, with the lowest price of $2.45 a gallon listed at two stations in Lakewood: the Arco on 13005 Gravelly Lake Drive SW and the Shell station at 11741 Pacific Hwy SW. Two Arco stations, 3601 Center St. and 5433 S. Orchard St., and Tacoma’s Costco at 37th and Steele streets were the lowest in Tacoma at $2.47 a gallon.
In Olympia, the lowest price Monday listed at washingtongasprices.com was $2.49 a gallon at the 76 station at 7637 Martin Way E. and two Arco stations, both on Martin Way East.
“Overall, market fundamentals suggest little price movement and perhaps just a nominal decrease in pump prices to begin November, with wholesale gasoline prices trending lower in recent weeks,” according to Gregg Laskoski, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, in Monday’s news release.
