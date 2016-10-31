Veteran networking and job fair at JBLM to draw 80 employers and training organizations

A networking and job fair will be held Wednesday for military members and veterans transitioning to the civilian workforce.
The event is sponsored by Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region and will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday at the American Lake Conference Center, 8085 NCO Beach Road, Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Attendees can also register for the event online at bit.ly/veteranhire.
Around 80 employers and training organizations will attend the event. Industry leaders in transportation and logistics fields also will hold a noon breakout session for hiring and career advice.
Attendees should bring résumés and cover letters for an on-the-spot critique from Goodwill Veteran Services, which also provides training and job-placement services.
Those without valid military identification can gain access to the base with an enhanced Washington state driver’s license or a passport, along with vehicle registration and proof of insurance.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542
