CHI Franciscan Health, Virginia Mason Health System plan clinical partnership

Tacoma-based CHI Franciscan Health announced Tuesday it has signed a letter of intent with Seattle-based Virginia Mason Health System for a clinical partnership and strategic affiliation.
The two health systems will remain separate while working as partners. CHI Franciscan will remain a faith-based system as Virginia Mason remains a nonreligious health system. The two systems see the partnership/affiliation as a way for both to expand services along Tacoma-Seattle I-5 corridor.
The collaboration “will permit both organizations to utilize their strengths and share best practices to enhance quality and access to care, operate more efficiently and work together to offer pioneering advances in medicine,” said Ketul J. Patel, CHI Franciscan Health CEO, in a news release Tuesday. “We are proud to be joining forces with Virginia Mason, one of the nation’s top health care systems, to complete a Puget Sound-wide network by collaborating to offer enhanced services in the Seattle and Tacoma metro area.”
The health systems will spend the next few months reviewing how the collaboration will work.
Virginia Mason has collaborated with CHI Franciscan for several years in radiation oncology services at CHI Franciscan’s hospital in Federal Way, and Virginia Mason also has a medical facility in that city.
