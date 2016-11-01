Commencement, Thurston First banks complete merger

2:53 Pete Carroll says 'Lot of work to do' after Seahawks' loss to Saints Pause

1:32 Bail set at $20,000 for driver who allegedly hit 7-year-old trick-or-treater

1:42 Tacoma City Ballet moves 'Nutcracker' to Federal Way in 2017

1:56 Mary Bridge Hospital opens adolescent behavioral health unit in Tacoma

2:02 "I voted" stickers are still a hit for some voters

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

0:50 Landslide closes section of Marine View Drive

4:59 DBs coach Jimmy Lake talks Cal, Budda Baker and more

0:31 How to check your ballot status