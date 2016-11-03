Looking for holiday work? Amazon hiring thousands in Puget Sound for holiday rush

Online retail giant Amazon is looking for thousands of temporary workers this fall in the region to fulfill orders during the busy holiday rush.
The company will host two regional job fairs this week:
Everett: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday (Nov. 4) at the Hampton Inn, 2931 W. Marine View Drive, Everett.
Auburn: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Green River Community College, 12401 SE 320th St., Auburn.
Amazon announced in October it expected to hire more than 120,000 people across 27 states to work in its network of fulfillment centers, sortation centers and customer service sites during the holiday season, according to a company news release.
After the holidays, more than 14,000 seasonal workers in the past have transitioned to full-time positions with the company. Amazon expects to increase that number after this year’s holiday rush. Full-time employees receive health benefits, a 401(k) with a 50 percent match, stock awards and bonuses, among other benefits.
For more information, go to amazon.com/seasonal.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
