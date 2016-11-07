Pierce County Council candidate says Roach investigation claim is untrue

Pierce County Council candidate Pam Roach is lying about her opponent’s reporting of her election spending, that rival claimed Monday.
Carolyn Edmonds said Roach is telling potential voters that Edmonds is “under investigation” by the state’s Public Disclosure Commission “for illegally hiding information from the public.”
The accusation against Edmonds came in a Roach election mailer some voters received last week.
“That is completely false,” Edmonds said on the eve of the election.
She said her campaign had failed to report the purchase of some campaign yard signs because of an oversight by a novice campaign treasurer who was unfamiliar with rules of the PDC, which tracks campaign fundraising and expenditures.
When the PDC contacted her, the reports were corrected to reflect that campaign spending, Edmonds said.
The Democratic council candidate said the PDC closed its inquiry July 21 after the reports were modified. No investigation is underway, she said.
Evelyn Fielding Lopez, the commission’s executive director, confirmed that in a letter to Edmonds.
“As noted in the letter to Ms. Roach, the PDC will not be conducting a more formal investigation into these allegations or taking enforcement action in this matter,” she wrote.
The commission noted, however, that the failure to report the expenditures was a violation of campaign rules.
Roach filed the complaint about the discrepancies in Edmonds’ election spending reports with the PDC in July. She said Edmonds spent campaign funds on yard signs but failed to report the expenditure to the PDC.
Contacted Monday, Roach did not directly address Edmonds’ statements.
“I’m out here working my ass off and you chose to ask about this?” she said. “I just ask for fair.”
Roach is a veteran Republican state senator with the longest tenure in the Legislature. She and Edmonds, are running for the District 2 Pierce County Council seat being vacated by Joyce McDonald.
John Gillie: 253-597-8663
Comments