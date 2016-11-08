Business

November 8, 2016 4:28 PM

Body identified as missing Corps of Engineers worker

HAHNVILLE, La.

A body found in the Mississippi River has been identified as that of a missing U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employee from Vicksburg, Mississippi.

The St. Charles Parish Coroner's office confirmed Tuesday that the victim is 20-year-old Larrielle Shantoya Ross, who was reported missing last week.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune (http://bit.ly/2ejIAP7 ) reports a cause and manner of death has yet to be determined, pending completion of an autopsy report.

Ross was reported missing Nov. 2 while working on a barge docked in Norco at Shell Motiva, which serves as a floating dormitory and dining facility.

The sheriff's office said just before 7 a.m. Sunday morning that employees of Magnolia Fleet were on a barge in the Mississippi River, when they located a body floating in the water.

