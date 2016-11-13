South Sound Business People

▪ Kathleen Deakins, president and owner of JayRay Ads & PR in Tacoma, recently accepted Platinum and Silver awards in the Summit Marketing Effectiveness Awards competition. The awards recognize communications that change, influence or reinforce a target audience’s knowledge, attitudes or beliefs. JayRay was recognized for its work on United Way of Pierce County’s digital campaign strategy and annual report.
▪ Luke Rambo, owner of Rambo Total Pest Control in Puyallup, was recently named Young Entrepreneur of the Year by The National Pest Management Association,a nonprofit organization with more than 7,000 members. The national award is given to one recipient under the age of 40 who demonstrates notable management contributions to their company, contributions to the pest control industry, and personal leadership and community involvement.
▪ April Sage, vice president and senior relationship manager with KeyBank in Tacoma, recently graduated from the Pacific Coast Banking School. She was one of 225 executives that completed the three-year graduate level program.
▪ Kiwanis Club of Tacoma recently installed its officers and board members for the 2016-2017 term. Willie Stewart is the president; Kurt Olson, president elect; Gary Brackett, vice president; Bill Martyn, treasurer; Robert Kinch, secretary and John Graham, immediate past president. The following are members of the board: Brad Baker, Eugene Brown, Ken Brownlee, John DeLoma, Ron Hendry, Sandy Roszman and Eugene Wiegman.
▪ Dawn Veraldo of Gig Harbor was recently named Woman of the Year by the South Puget Sound Business and Professional Women. She is the co-owner of Carpet Care Northwest.
Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer
The News Tribune publishes hires and promotions at the professional and management levels. It recognizes honors at the state or national level awarded by independent professional or trade associations and appointments to corporate or civic boards. To submit information go to thenewstribune.com/business, go to People In Business and select Add an announcement. All submissions become the property of The News Tribune and may be published in any form.
Comments