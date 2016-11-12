How much does manufacturing really mean to you in this state?

1:06 Fire at Ultra Poly in Nalley Valley Pause

0:16 Firefighters on scene of industrial fire in Tacoma

2:08 World War II vet warmed by Paint Tacoma Beautiful and new windows

0:53 Woman shot and killed in Tacoma's North End

4:21 ESPN College GameDay's Desmond Howard talks Huskies

1:41 Nick Phillips, Keith Ross discuss Sumner's state win over Monroe

1:46 Stadium's Kaycee Simpson, Timberline's Hannah Barker get through to state swim finals

2:38 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' readiness for Sunday night at New England

1:36 Watch: Patrick Rogers, Masaki Matsumoto discuss Lincoln's win over Lynnwood