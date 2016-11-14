South Sound gas prices fall more than a nickel in one week

Tacoma-area drivers are seeing some bigger dips in the price of gas than in previous weeks.
Fuel-price monitoring site GasBuddy.com reported in Monday’s news release that prices dropped 6.2 cents a gallon, compared with a drop in the national average of 4.9 cents a gallon.
On Monday, Tacoma’s average price was $2.667 a gallon, and the lowest price listed at tacomagasprices.com was $2.24 a gallon at the APP station at 3224 South Tacoma Way, a penny cheaper than Costco in Tacoma and Gig Harbor.
In Olympia, the lowest price listed Monday at washingtongasprices.com was $2.33 a gallon at Safeway, 3205 Harrison Ave. NW.
“Over the next few weeks, expect prices at the pump to move lower based on market fundamentals, not politics,” says Gregg Laskoski, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy in Monday’s news release. “Inventories remain healthy, and wholesale gasoline prices across the U.S. today, on average, are more than 10 cents per gallon lower than where they stood just a week ago.”
Comments