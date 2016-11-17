MultiCare to buy 2 Spokane-area hospitals, dozens of clinics for $425 million

MultiCare is buying two Spokane County hospitals as part of a $425 million acquisition, the company announced Thursday evening.
The Tacoma-based nonprofit health care company is purchasing Deaconess Hospital in Spokane and Valley Hospital in Spokane Valley, along with the Rockwood clinics, a large chain of primary, specialty and urgent care clinics in the Inland Northwest.
This is the first time MultiCare has an on-the-ground presence east of the Cascades, CEO and president Bill Robertson said.
“We have a broader vision and a broader strategy of the organization to expand our ability to care for people across the state — we take care of people where people are,” Robertson said. “We’re going to be in the second-largest population center, Spokane, when this transaction closes.”
The facilities are currently owned by Rockwood Health System, a subsidiary of struggling Tennessee-based Community Health Systems, Inc. Deaconess Hospital has 388 beds and Valley Hospital has 123 beds, and the Rockwood system employs about 3,000 people.
The restructuring CHS had plans to divest itself of 12 hospitals by year’s end, Bloomberg News reported in September, but Robertson said MultiCare approached them about the sale.
“This part of the CHS organization is actually a very high-functioning organization,” Robertson said. The hospitals will maintain local leadership, similar to how Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup and Auburn Medical Center are structured now.
Robertson said multiple times that he believes the transaction will help MultiCare negotiate with insurance companies better to benefit patients, and that there is information to be learned from how the Rockwood system does business.
“We believe the citizens west of the Cascades are going to benefit from this and we believe the citizens east of the Cascades will,” Robertson said.
The transition is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2017, the news release said.
Information from The Spokesman-Review was used in this report.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments