Move over, booze: 2016 is a milestone year for sales of pot in state

2:41 An inside look at marijuana growing operation Forbidden Farms Pause

3:05 Running back Thomas Rawls pumped to play for Seahawks on Sunday

2:45 LeMay museum sues Tacoma, city’s banker over $3.6 million loan

1:39 Lincoln students walkout to protest Donald Trump

4:19 Highlights: Big plays not enough to lift Franklin Pierce over West Valley in 2A state playoffs

2:39 Fine-tune your beer radar with two new joints

0:49 Point Defiance ferry is out of service

2:42 Twisted murder trial leaves mother of slain son in pain

2:30 Chris Petersen's final remarks before UW hosts Arizona State