Find the best gas deals before heading to Grandma’s house

Hitting the road this week? The good news is your wallet won’t take a huge hit filling up.
Local prices in the past week dropped 5.8 cents a gallon, according to Monday’s survey by fuel monitoring site GasBuddy. That compared with the national average dropping less than 2 cents a gallon in the same period.
The lowest price Monday in the area was $2.15 at the Gig Harbor Costco at 10990 Harbor Hill Drive, according to tacomagasprices.com, closely followed by $2.19 at the Tacoma Costco, 2219 S. 37th St.
In Olympia, the lowest listed at washingtongasprices.com was $2.24 a gallon at two stations, APP at 1312 Fones Road SE and the Steamboat Trading Post, 6610 Sexton Drive NW.
“As motorists pack their bags and prepare to head out for Thanksgiving, gas prices are falling across much of the country,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy in Monday’s news release.
According to GasBuddy’s holiday travel survey also in its news release Monday, 52 percent of those traveling during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend will be on the road for at least 4 hours, and 20 percent will be driving more than 10 hours.
The biggest fear among drivers surveyed was sitting in traffic, followed by needing to use the restroom and not knowing when the next one would appear. Running out of gas was third on the list of top fears.
Comments