New businesses in the South Sound

Mel West, president and CEO, has recently opened his internet marketing solutions company, Loud Pipes SEO. The firm works to drive internet traffic to business websites, helps with managing social media and managing online business. The business is at 3502 50th Ave. NE in Tacoma. Go to bit.ly/2gpMW7t to find out more about the company or call 253-214-9793.
Pinot’s Palette has announced a Dec. 10 opening of its first Paint and Sip Studio in Western Washington. The nationwide franchise chain is owned by Heidi and Ray Leonard and is at 10507 156th St. E., Suite 105 in Puyallup. The studio offers a place to create your own acrylic painting with easy instructions from local artist/entertainers while enjoying wine or local microbrews. Mark Logan is the manager of the Puyallup studio. To see a calendar with class times and costs, go to bit.ly/2gpRgDN or call 253-235-1368.
Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer
