See where the gas bargains are this week

Gas prices fell 4 cents a gallon in the past week, according to fuel price monitoring site GasBuddy.com.
Prices are still almost 15 cents higher than this time a year ago, but 15 cents lower than a month ago. And next month looks promising.
“Prices at the pump generally fall in December. In the last four years we’ve seen the U.S. average price of gas increase just once in December,” said Gregg Laskoski, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy in Monday’s news release.
On Monday, the cheapest gas listed at tacomagasprices.com was $2.19 a gallon at the Arco station at 13005 Gravelly Lake Dr SW in Lakewood. Several stations in Tacoma were listed at $2.21 a gallon, including Costco at 37th and Steele streets and two Arco stations, 3601 Center St. and 5433 S Orchard St. The average price in Tacoma Monday was $2.59 a gallon.
In Olympia, the cheapest price listed at washingtongasprices.com was $2.24 a gallon at APP, 1312 Fones Rd SE.
Comments