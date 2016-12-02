Comparing rents: A studio in Tacoma is $110 more than a one-bedroom in Toledo, Ohio

News flash: Seattle is still in the top 10 of most expensive places to rent.
The apartment rental website Zumper, in its latest national rent report, ranked Seattle as the eighth most expensive rental market in the nation, with median one-bedroom rent at $1,830. It also was the only city among the top 10 that saw the median rents for one bedrooms rise in November, by 0.5 percent.
San Francisco was No. 1 with median one-bedroom rent at $3,330, making New York at No. 2 seem like a relative bargain at $3,000.
Boston, San Jose, California, Oakland, Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles also were ahead of Seattle. Chicago and Miami rounded out the top 10.
Wondering what was the least expensive place listed by Zumper in its review of 100 cities? That would be Toledo, Ohio, with median one-bedroom rent listed at an affordable $440.
Separately, Zumper listed Tacoma’s median one-bedroom rent price as $1,057. Median rent for a studio was listed at $550.
In Olympia, pricing may speak more to availability, with smaller spaces going for a premium. Median studio rent was listed at $1,431, almost as pricey as three-bedroom units, listed at $1,495. Zumper listed median one-bedroom rents at $1,378, whereas two-bedrooms were at $1,196.
Comments