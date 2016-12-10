South Sound Business People

Panagiotu Pension Advisors Inc., in University Place, has recently added staff.
▪ Sandy Watson is a client services coordinator with the company and will provide executive level support to client services consultants. She also will plan and execute seminars and training events, internally and externally, plus prepare media for presentations and advertisements. Watson has 25 years of experience in administrative support and attended Pierce College.
▪ Tyler Panagiotu is an assistant administrator for the firm. He will provide compliance and accounting services for retirement plans under the direction of executive level administrators. He is a graduate of the University of Oregon and was previously with the University of Oregon First Year Programs and Student Recreation Center.
▪ Lauren Alpert is also an assistant administrator, providing compliance and accounting services for retirement plans under the direction of executive level administrators. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and University of Colorado at Boulder. Alpert is also president of the Puget Sound Investment Club and a participant in the CFA Research Challenge.
Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer
