Judge rejects pimping charges against escort services site

A California judge has rejected pimping charges against the operators of a major international website advertising escort services that the state attorney general has called the "world's top online brothel."
Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Michael Bowman cites free speech laws in upholding the right of Backpage.com and its operators to publish.
Bowman's action Friday makes final a previous tentative ruling.
California Attorney General Kamala Harris charged Backpage.com CEO Carl Ferrer and former owners Michael Lacey and James Larkin.
Their attorneys challenged the charges under the federal Communications Decency Act, which grants immunity to website operators for content posted by users as a way of promoting free speech.
Harris says in a statement that the law was not intended to shield the perpetrators of online brothels from criminal prosecution.
Comments