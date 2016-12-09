L.A. Times best-sellers

Fiction
1. “Swing Time,” by Zadie Smith (Penguin Press: $27) Dreams of becoming dancers take two childhood best friends down different paths.
2. “Moonglow,” by Michael Chabon (Harper: $28.99) A multigenerational saga of families’ secrets, lies and loves.
3. “The Wrong Side of Goodbye,” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) A dying magnate hires Harry Bosch to track down an heir to his fortune.
4. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down,” by Jeff Kinney (Abrams: $13.95) An old video camera found in the basement inspires Greg and Rowley to make a big-time scary movie.
5. “Night School,” by Lee Child (Delacorte: $28.99) A prequel set during Jack Reacher’s Army days.
6. “The Underground Railroad,” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $26.95) A slave escapes via the Underground Railroad, imagined as a train running under America.
7. “No Man’s Land,” by David Baldacci (Grand Central: $29) Army investigator John Puller searches for the truth about his mother, who vanished 30 years ago.
8. “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” by J.K. Rowling (Arthur A. Levine: $24.99) Magizoologist Newt Scamander’s magical creatures escape in New York City.
9. “The Whistler,” by John Grisham (Doubleday: $28.95) A whistleblower alerts a Florida investigator to a corrupt judge.
10. “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany (Pottermore: $29.99) This script from the West End play finds adult Harry Potter working at the Ministry of Magic.
Nonfiction
1, “Hillbilly Elegy,” by J.D. Vance (Harper: $27.99) The investment banker’s account of growing up poor in white working-class Appalachia.
2. “Our Revolution,” by Bernie Sanders (Thomas Dunne: $27) The Vermont senator and former presidential candidate recalls the campaign and shares his vision for the future.
3. “The Daily Show: An Oral History,” by Chris Smith and John Stewart (Grand Central: $30) The satirical news show as experienced by its staff and guests.
4. “Born to Run,” by Bruce Springsteen (Simon & Schuster: $32.50) “The Boss” writes of his youth in New Jersey, battles with depression, family life and unrelenting drive to perform.
5. “Settle for More,” by Megyn Kelly (Harper: $29.99) The Fox News anchor’s memoir includes her difficult interactions with Roger Ailes and Donald Trump.
6. “Born a Crime,” by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau: $28) The host of “The Daily Show” recounts the challenges of growing up mixed-race in South Africa.
7. “Atlas Obscura: An Explorer’s Guide to the World’s Hidden Wonders,” by Joshua Foer and Dylan Thuras (Workman: $35) A celebration of 700 of the world’s most curious places.
8. “The Hidden Life of Trees,” by Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Books: $24.95) A forester’s take on woodlands as a living social network.
9. “The Book of Joy,” by Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama (Avery: $26) The spiritual leaders share their wisdom.
10. “Between the World and Me,” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Spiegel & Grau: $24) The hazards and hopes of black male life.
