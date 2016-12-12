New site hopes to take frustration out of online homebuying process

Portland-based Zeppidy hopes to be a one-stop shop for all things homebuying.
Shopping for a home online is nothing new, but in learning about their potential new neighborhood, buyers have had to surf multiple sites.
Commute times on one browser tab, neighborhood characteristics on another, home values on a third and the location of the nearest pharmacy on a fourth. Touring multiple homes? Print out a list or load your GPS with the addresses and open house times. And when it’s time to sign documents to buy the home, they go offline.
Zeppidy launched Friday for all of Puget Sound and most of the rest of the state after a beta in Portland last year. Startup co-founder Gary Schultz says it offers more than Zillow or Redfin or any other existing real estate site.
Schultz said he started the website after his own frustrating and time-consuming experience of selling and buying a home and wanted to make it easier for everyone else.
Buyers can use the site free of charge. Do-it-yourself sellers pay $599 per property listing. The website makes it easy to share the listing to social media and other online marketing websites, Schultz said.
Real estate agents pay a $79 per month fee to list homes on the platform. The website syncs with the Northwest Multiple Listing Service, which Schultz said updates every 15 minutes.
Zeppidy’s website organizes buyer-customized tours of selected properties and their open house times. After the tour, there’s a survey they can take to provide anonymous feedback to the seller on ways they can improve the home’s appearance for future showings.
“Agents (in Portland) use it to conduct transactions today,” Schultz said.
Washington is the second market for Zeppidy, with plans to roll out across the West Coast in the future.
For more information or to use the platform, log on to zeppidy.com.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
